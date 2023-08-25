Witness sought after assault in Bridgwater
We are appealing for a witness who saw an assault in Bridgwater earlier this week.
On Monday 21 August at around midnight, a member of the public was stopped by the witness asking them to call police after he saw a man assault a woman in the Asda Car Park, off East Quay.
It is believed the victim was pushed to the floor and her handbag thrown away from her.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.
If you were the witness, or know someone who may have seen the incident, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223201806, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.