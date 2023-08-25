Witness sought after assault in Bridgwater

We are appealing for a witness who saw an assault in Bridgwater earlier this week.

On Monday 21 August at around midnight, a member of the public was stopped by the witness asking them to call police after he saw a man assault a woman in the Asda Car Park, off East Quay.

It is believed the victim was pushed to the floor and her handbag thrown away from her.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

If you were the witness, or know someone who may have seen the incident, please contact us.