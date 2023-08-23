Witnesses sought after man sadly dies in collision near Frome

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Frome yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 22 August).

We were called at around 5pm to Marsh Road, in Standerwick, following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

The rider of a motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time and they are being offered support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

There were no other injuries.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage which can aid enquiries.

If you can help, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223203532.