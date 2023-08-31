Witnesses sought after robbery in Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in a Bridgwater supermarket.

At around 3.50pm on Sunday 20 August, an unknown man snatched a bag from the victim’s shoulder while she loaded her groceries into her car in the Lidl car park, of The Leggar in Bridgwater.

The victim did not sustain any injuries but is shaken by the incident.

The suspect made off on a black pedal bike across the Sainsbury’s Car Park, down Bristol Road, through Union Street, along Bath Road and onto College Way.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, wearing a mask, grey cap, black hoodie, grey joggers and black trainers.