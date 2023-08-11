Woman convicted of murdering her partner

A woman who admitted killing her partner but claimed she did so in self-defence has been found guilty of his murder following a crown court trial.

Sonja Blenkiron told jurors at Bristol Crown Court she stabbed Paul Wagland in the chest during the early hours of 30 January after he attacked her.

However, after hearing the evidence gathered by police, including accounts from neighbours who heard what happened, the jury rejected her version of events.

The 41-year-old was subsequently remanded into custody pending a sentencing hearing on Monday 14 August.

During the trial, the court heard how, after stabbing her partner of a year in the kitchen of her flat, Blenkiron changed her clothes and visited a friend before later returning and calling 999.

A forensic examination of her bathroom suggested she had attempted to wash away blood in the sink before officers arrived and arrested her.

During the course of the investigation, detectives spoke to a number of Blenkiron’s neighbours.

They described her as someone who was “confrontational and provocative” and who could often be heard shouting at 52-year-old Mr Wagland.

Police had been called to Blenkiron’s address on Gatcombe Road in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol in the months preceding Mr Wagland’s death and magistrates subsequently issued a court order preventing him from being there.

On the night of Mr Wagland’s death, one of Blenkiron’s neighbours told detectives they were woken by noise coming from her flat. They told how they heard Mr Wagland crying before a loud thud and then complete silence, followed by Blenkiron repeatedly telling her partner to wake up.