Woman jailed for life for murder of her partner

A 41-year-old Bristol woman has been told she will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison for the murder of her partner.

Sonja Blenkiron was convicted of murdering Paul Wagland, 52, at her Harctliffe flat by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (11 August).

She admitted stabbing Mr Wagland but claimed it was in self-defence.

Today (Monday 14 August), after the jury rejected her defence, Judge Blair sentenced to her to a mandatory life term and ordered she must serve a minimum of 15 years before she can be considered for parole.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “During the trial, jurors were played a recording of the 999 call Blenkiron made after attacking her partner.

“For someone who claimed she acted out of necessity she showed a remarkable lack of empathy, dismissing the call handler’s requests she provide Mr Wagland with first aid.

“Footage from officers body worn cameras when she was arrested appeared to show Blenkiron was more concerned with ensuring she had shoes to wear when taken into custody.

“Blenkiron clearly had no respect for the man she claimed to love and who’s life she had just taken.”

Paul Wagland when he was in his 30s

In a statement, Mr Wagland’s family said: “As a family, this year, has been the hardest and most traumatic time of our lives.

“We will never be able to put into words the loss of someone as special as Wags and what he meant to each and every one of us.

“We would like to thank Avon and Somerset Police and the Crown Prosecution Service who have worked tirelessly to ensure we got justice for Wags.

“Without the love and support of our family, friends and our police family liaison officers, we would not have got through this difficult time.

“We do not want the tragic circumstances of which he died to be how he is remembered.

“Wags will live on and always be remembered for the loving, caring and charismatic son, dad, brother, husband, grandad and friend he was.”