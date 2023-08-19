‘Wonderful’ Carol remembered by family following death

A 72-year-old woman will be missed by all who knew her following her death, her family have said.

On Monday 12 June at around 5.30am, officers were called to A4174 Anton Bantock Way, in Hartcliffe, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Carol Smith, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She sadly died on Sunday 13 August in hospital.

In a tribute, her family said: “Carol was a fantastic wife, mother and nan who was tragically taken from us.

“She will be sadly missed by her husband Keith, son Wayne, daughter Joanne and grandsons Owen and Louise.

“This is such a tragic wasted life; she was a wonderful person who will be sadly missed, not only by her family, but by all who knew her.”

Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this time and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident. Enquiries continue.