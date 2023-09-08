Appeal after cash taken from woman, 87

We’re keen to identify this man as part of our enquiries after the theft of cash from an 87-year-old woman.

It happened in Merchant Street, Bristol, at about midday on Monday 21 August.

The woman – who has vision and hearing loss – had just withdrawn money from the bank. A man approached her, took an envelope containing the cash and made off.

The man in the image is described as white, aged 35 to 45 and about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair with a distinctive “M-shaped” or “widow’s peak” hairline. He’s wearing a dark blue padded jacket with a hood, grey trousers and trainers with white soles.

If you saw what happened, recognise the man, or have any other information, please contact us.