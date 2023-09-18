Appeal after collision between two motorcycles
Did you witness a collision between two motorcycles near Combwich?
At around 3.15pm on Saturday 9 September, a collision occurred between two motorcyclists near Bolham Bridge.
Two riders were taken to hospital, one with potential life-threatening injuries.
If you witnessed the collision, or have any information or footage which could aid out enquiries, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223219348.
