Appeal after fail to stop collision in village high street
Officers are looking for witnesses to a fail to stop collision in a village high street.
At around midnight on Thursday 31 August, we attended the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Worle High Street, near Weston-super-Mare.
The vehicle, a black Audi, left the scene before police attended.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was treated at hospital for cuts and bruises and has since been released to recover at home.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223210852, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.