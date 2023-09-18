Appeal after fail to stop collision in village high street

Officers are looking for witnesses to a fail to stop collision in a village high street.

At around midnight on Thursday 31 August, we attended the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Worle High Street, near Weston-super-Mare.

The vehicle, a black Audi, left the scene before police attended.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was treated at hospital for cuts and bruises and has since been released to recover at home.