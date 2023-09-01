Appeal after man exposes himself in Somerset

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in Somerset.

The teenager was walking over Grove Copse between Williton and Watchet on Wednesday 23 August between 2-2.30pm.

The suspect, a man described as being in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of large build, then started touching himself inappropriately in front of the girl.

He is described as having short, brown hair and wearing a black and red tie-dye T-shirt, with black jogging bottoms.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.