Appeal after man found with serious head injury – Midsomer Norton

We’re appealing for information after a man was found on a residential street with a serious head injury.

A man in his 60s was found unconscious on The Dymboro in Midsomer Norton at 12.30am on Saturday (16 September).

He was flown to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

House to house enquires have been carried out and we’re grateful to those residents who have given us access to their CCTV and doorbell footage.

We remain keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage who hasn’t yet spoken with officers, including motorists who drove on Church Lane, North Road or The Dymboro between midnight and 1am on Saturday and have dashcam.