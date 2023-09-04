Appeal after man sadly dies in collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Frome yesterday (Sunday 3 September).

Officers were called at around 5pm to the A361 in Rode following reports of a four-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and three cars: a Kia Kona, an Audi A4 and a VW T-Cross.

Sadly, the 51-year-old rider from Wiltshire was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.

They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed while officers attended the scene and reopened at around 3am today (Monday 4 September).