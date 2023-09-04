Appeal after man sadly dies in collision
We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Frome yesterday (Sunday 3 September).
Officers were called at around 5pm to the A361 in Rode following reports of a four-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and three cars: a Kia Kona, an Audi A4 and a VW T-Cross.
Sadly, the 51-year-old rider from Wiltshire was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.
They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.
The road was closed while officers attended the scene and reopened at around 3am today (Monday 4 September).
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223213702, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.