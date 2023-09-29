Appeal after pedestrian, 18, injured

We’re appealing for witnesses and any footage after a collision which has left a teenage pedestrian in hospital.

It happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday 28 September on West Town Road, Backwell.

An 18-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a black Toyota IQ3. She went to hospital where she remains with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The road was closed between Rodney Road and Church Lane and reopened by about 12.30am Friday 29 September, following collision investigation and recovery of the vehicle.

Initial house-to-house enquiries were carried out last night. Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the investigation.