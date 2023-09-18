Appeal after pensioner assaulted in park

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed an assault on a pensioner in a play park.

At around 6.20pm on Wednesday 23 August, the victim, in his 70s, was pushed by a teenager in Ilton Play Park, off Copse Lane, causing him to land on a large metal play apparatus.

The man was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 17 years old and 6ft tall. He is thought to be of slim build with short, dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt.