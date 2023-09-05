Appeal after boy arrested following robbery
We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Wellington.
On Tuesday 29 August at around 7pm, a 17-year-old boy was in Wellington Park with friends when he was approached by the suspect.
The suspect threatened the victim with a bladed article and ordered him to hand over the contents of his pockets.
One person, a 15-year-old boy, has been arrested and released on police bail while enquiries are carried out.
The Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out increased reassurance patrols in the area, and you can raise any concerns with officers.
If you were in the area of Wellington Park and saw anything, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223209583, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.