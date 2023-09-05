Appeal after boy arrested following robbery

We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Wellington.

On Tuesday 29 August at around 7pm, a 17-year-old boy was in Wellington Park with friends when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect threatened the victim with a bladed article and ordered him to hand over the contents of his pockets.

One person, a 15-year-old boy, has been arrested and released on police bail while enquiries are carried out.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out increased reassurance patrols in the area, and you can raise any concerns with officers.

If you were in the area of Wellington Park and saw anything, please call us.