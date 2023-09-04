Appeal after teenager attacked in Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was attacked in Yeovil.

Between 7.30-8pm on Wednesday 30 August, a teenager was walking along a footpath in Ninesprings Country Park when he was attacked with a bladed article.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple cuts. Thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as 16-18 years old, approximately 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, of slim build, with a full but thin beard. He was wearing a branded black tracksuit.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are conducting additional reassurance patrols in the area and anyone with concerns can speak with any of our officers.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or known someone who matches this description, please contact us.