Appeal after theft of cash from shop

We’re keen to identify these two men as part of our enquiries into the theft of cash from the till of a shop in Bristol.

The theft happened at about 2.45pm on Saturday 29 July in Picton Street, Montpelier. The two men pictured were in the shop at around the same time.

Man A is white, with dark stubble and is wearing a blue/purple jumper and a baseball cap. He had a large, tan-coloured dog with him.

Man B is also white, shorter and has a brown beard. He wears a dark blue anorak and a baseball cap.

We’d ask these men, or anyone with information which could help to trace them, to contact us.