Appeal following indecent exposure near play park
We are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen exposing himself near a children’s play park.
On Wednesday 23 August between 5.30-5.45pm, a man was seen indecently exposing himself in the bushes near a play area, in Pettigrove Road, in Kingswood.
The man is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black puffed jacket with the hood up. He also had on skinny jeans and black trainers.
Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairless said: “We understand this is a concerning incident. We are pursuing lines of enquiries and are appealing for the public’s help with further information.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223204845, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.