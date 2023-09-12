Appeal following indecent exposure near play park

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen exposing himself near a children’s play park.

On Wednesday 23 August between 5.30-5.45pm, a man was seen indecently exposing himself in the bushes near a play area, in Pettigrove Road, in Kingswood.

The man is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black puffed jacket with the hood up. He also had on skinny jeans and black trainers.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairless said: “We understand this is a concerning incident. We are pursuing lines of enquiries and are appealing for the public’s help with further information.”