Appeal following indecent exposure on bus
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
Officers are keen to speak with him as part of their ongoing investigation into an indecent exposure on a bus.
The man is black, with short, dark hair and a dark beard. He is shown wearing sunglasses, a silver chain with a crucifix, a white T-shirt, grey joggers and white trainers.
We believe he has information which could aid in our enquiries into the incident on Wednesday 26 July between 9.50am and 12.40pm.
An unknown man got on the Number 40 National Express Bus at London Victoria at around 9.50am. During the journey, the man moved seats and, throughout the journey, would expose himself.
The man got off the coach at Bristol Bus Station on Marlborough Street.
If you can help us identify the man, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223179132, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.