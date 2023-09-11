Appeal following indecent exposure on bus

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers are keen to speak with him as part of their ongoing investigation into an indecent exposure on a bus.

The man is black, with short, dark hair and a dark beard. He is shown wearing sunglasses, a silver chain with a crucifix, a white T-shirt, grey joggers and white trainers.

We believe he has information which could aid in our enquiries into the incident on Wednesday 26 July between 9.50am and 12.40pm.

An unknown man got on the Number 40 National Express Bus at London Victoria at around 9.50am. During the journey, the man moved seats and, throughout the journey, would expose himself.

The man got off the coach at Bristol Bus Station on Marlborough Street.

If you can help us identify the man, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.