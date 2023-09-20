Appeal for witnesses following collision in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help after two women were injured in a road-related incident in Bristol.
Police attended the scene in Park Street, Bristol, at around 11.20pm on Sunday 3 September after two women, in their 20s, were riding a VOI rental e-scooter down the hill.
The two women fell off the e-scooter and one was taken to hospital with potential life-changing injuries.
The other rider was arrested on suspicion of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. They are aiding officers with their enquiries.
We are seeking any witnesses to the incident or saw the riders in the lead up to the collision.
