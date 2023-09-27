Appeal for witnesses following collision on A38

We are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A38 last month.

At around 1.50pm on Sunday 20 August, two vans were travelling on the A38 between Taunton and Wellington.

While going round a roundabout for Egremont Road, they collided and one van left the scene.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and the driver who left the scene has now been identified and is cooperate with police enquiries.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223201568.