Arrest after anti-social vehicle use – Bristol

We’ve made an arrest and seized a suspected stolen motorbike following reports of anti-social vehicle use by a group of people on motorbikes and quad bikes.

There were numerous calls today, Saturday 2 September, about a group of between 30 and 40 people riding antisocially on roads, pavements and green spaces across Bristol and Kingswood.

Several riders were reportedly in their mid-teens and not wearing helmets. Officers on the ground were supported by the drone unit and the National Police Air Service helicopter to safely monitor the group.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Eastville at about 3.40pm for driving offences and remains in police custody.

We’ll review footage you submit as well as that recorded by the drone and helicopter units in order to identify and take action against those involved in this anti-social behaviour. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries.