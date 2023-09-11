Arrest made after teenager assaulted in Yate

A 17-year-old boy is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of GBH.

It follows an incident on Cranleigh Court in Yate at approximately 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday 10 September) in which a boy, also aged in his late teens, was attacked by a number of people.

The boy sustained injuries to his neck and back in the incident. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening but the boy remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Specialist crime scene investigators have examined the area and a knife has been recovered from the scene.

Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage as part of our investigation while the Neighbourhood Policing Team are targeting their patrols around the Cranleigh Court area to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information or footage which could help our inquiry, is asked to contact us.