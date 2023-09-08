Arrest made and motorbikes seized
A teenager is in our cells today after officers stopped a motorcycle which they believed had been stolen from Bath.
From about 7pm on Thursday 7 September police had numerous calls from members of the public reporting a group of motorcyclists trying to steal motorbikes in the city.
The National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to help officers on the ground track a suspected stolen motorbike with rider and pillion passenger.
When it was safe to do so, a police stinger device was used to stop the vehicle on Clouds Hill Road, St George, Bristol, at about 8pm. One person was detained nearby following a search involving a police dog handler.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.
A black Honda motorbike PCX125, reported stolen from Laura Place, Bath on Thursday, has been recovered.
In a separate incident, officers responded to a call reporting the theft of a Yamaha XSR 700 motorbike which had been left secured on Queens Road, Clifton.
The motorcycle was tracked to Fishponds and recovered, and our investigation continues.
We’ve seen a troubling rise in motorcycle theft and associated antisocial motorbike use recently. If you see someone acting suspiciously around any sort of motorbike or moped, please call 999 immediately.
If you have any other information which could help us tackle the problem, ring 101, or report through our website
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.