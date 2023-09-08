Arrest made and motorbikes seized

A teenager is in our cells today after officers stopped a motorcycle which they believed had been stolen from Bath.

From about 7pm on Thursday 7 September police had numerous calls from members of the public reporting a group of motorcyclists trying to steal motorbikes in the city.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to help officers on the ground track a suspected stolen motorbike with rider and pillion passenger.

When it was safe to do so, a police stinger device was used to stop the vehicle on Clouds Hill Road, St George, Bristol, at about 8pm. One person was detained nearby following a search involving a police dog handler.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

A black Honda motorbike PCX125, reported stolen from Laura Place, Bath on Thursday, has been recovered.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a call reporting the theft of a Yamaha XSR 700 motorbike which had been left secured on Queens Road, Clifton.

The motorcycle was tracked to Fishponds and recovered, and our investigation continues.