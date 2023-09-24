Arrests made after unlicensed music event in Avonmouth

A number of people are in custody having been arrested after officers responded to an unlicensed music event in Avonmouth.

We were first called at 9.05pm last night (Saturday 23 September) and officers were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, they found a significant number of people at the site of a disused warehouse, in Burcott Road, with music and sound equipment being unloaded, as well as more people arriving.

A policing operation throughout the night prioritised public safety, conscious of the dangers that having a very large number of people in a confined space can cause. Officers attempted to engage with those seemingly involved in the organising of the event to seek to bring it to a safe conclusion, while also trying to prevent more people entering the building.

At its peak, it’s thought the number of attendees was in excess of 2,000.

Five people, who are suspected of being involved in organising the event, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary offences and remain in custody. They are aged between 18 and 30 and all live outside of the force area.

Three other arrests were made during the course of the police operation. Those individuals are not believed to have been involved in organising the event.