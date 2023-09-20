Bristol man admits drug and money laundering offences

*The following release has been issued by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit*

A Bristol man has pleaded guilty to drugs and money laundering offences after being arrested by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) last week.

Karl McEwing, 39, from Henbury, was arrested last Wednesday afternoon (13/9) following a warrant that led to nearly 17 kilos of high potency imported Californian cannabis, or Cali Weed, and more than £60k cash being seized from his flat. The cannabis has an approximate street value of £230k.

He was charged last Friday and pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates Court the same day to offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Crown Court next month.

DS Stuart Cumine from the SWROCU’s Regional Disruption Team said: “The quantity of high value cannabis and cash seized shows the extent of the dealing he was involved in – and the harm he was causing to his community.

“During the search, we found numerous packages of sealed imported cannabis together with individual deal bags ready to be filled and sold on the street.

“It’s so important that people report suspicions about potential criminal activity in their neighbourhoods either to their local force or anonymously to Crimestoppers so that information can be acted on and criminals taken out of their communities.”