Bristol man given jail term and Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting offences

A Bristol man has been given a prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order after admitting a series of thefts from two stores.

Aaron Hebdidge, 28, of Brentry, admitted 16 counts of theft and was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 31 August, to 17 weeks in prison, in addition to the CBO.

The offences occurred at the Co-op stores in Crow Lane and Station Road, Henbury, during August this year.

The CBO will prevent him from entering the stores where the offences took place, as well as any other retail or business premises from which he is either banned by the company itself, or by any shopping centre management company. These conditions will be in place until August 2026.