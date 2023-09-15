Bristol man given jail term and Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting offences
A Bristol man has been given a prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order after admitting a series of thefts from two stores.
Aaron Hebdidge, 28, of Brentry, admitted 16 counts of theft and was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 31 August, to 17 weeks in prison, in addition to the CBO.
The offences occurred at the Co-op stores in Crow Lane and Station Road, Henbury, during August this year.
The CBO will prevent him from entering the stores where the offences took place, as well as any other retail or business premises from which he is either banned by the company itself, or by any shopping centre management company. These conditions will be in place until August 2026.
Investigating officer PC Clara Crabtree said: “We’re committed to working with individual businesses and business groups to tackle shoplifting offences and as this case shows, we will use all available legislation to prevent offenders from carrying out this crime.
“A day of action held in Bristol city centre earlier this month resulted in another shoplifter being arrested, charged and later jailed for a series of offences, including 22 counts of theft from shops.
“In terms of attendance, we always prioritise shoplifting incidents in which there has been a report of violence, or in which a suspect has been detained.”