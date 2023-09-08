We are proud to announce that one of our newest police horses is to be renamed in honour of pioneers of the Bristol Bus Boycott, as part of the city’s 60th anniversary commemorations.

Individuals and schools from across Bristol are being invited to vote in an online poll, which will run from 11th September for four weeks, choosing their favourite police horse (PH) name from a shortlist which pays tribute to key people involved in the peaceful Bristol Bus Boycott of 1963.

Having sought permission from the families of the pioneers, the names include:

PH Hackett

PH Bailey

PH Henry

PH Prince

PH Audley

PH Singh

PH Barbara

PH Norman

The poll will run until Sunday 8th October, after which the most popular choice will be adopted by one of the mounted section’s latest recruits, currently known as trainee Police Horse Brutus.

One lucky participating school, to be chosen at random, will be offered the opportunity for some of its pupils to meet PH Brutus (and his stable mates), during a guided tour of the police’s Wilfred Fuller VC Operational Training Centre in Clevedon.

In addition, an individual entry, also chosen at random, will win a £100 Love Bristol card, kindly donated by the Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID), which can be used at one of over 130 local businesses.

Bristol can vote in the poll here: Bristol Bus Boycott – 60 year anniversary (office.com)

When Bristol boycotted the buses

The peaceful protest that was the Bristol Bus Boycott began on April 29th 1963, in response to the refusal of Bristol Omnibus Company to employ Black or Asian bus crews in Bristol.

Over four months, Bristolians from many different ethnic backgrounds joined in solidarity to boycott the company’s buses.

On August 28th 1963 – the day of Martin Luther King’s historic ‘I have a dream’ speech – Bristol Omnibus Company backed down and overturned its discriminative “colour bar” policy.

The success of the Bristol Bus Boycott is credited as leading to the creation of the Race Relations Act, now at the heart of the Equalities Act 2010, which legally protects people from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society.

Exploring the people behind the names

It is hoped that the poll will encourage people to hear of and be inspired to explore the names and histories of those Bristolians who paved the way for equal rights and justice.

Bristol North Central Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “It’s an honour for Avon and Somerset Police to have been invited to play a small part in the Thank You celebrations for the Bristol Bus Boycott.

“We share the city’s pride in those people who peacefully, but determinedly, challenged and overcame racial inequality and will be proud for a police horse to carry the name of one of those pioneers as he carries out his future duties of serving the public and helping to keep our communities safe.”

Julz Davis of Curiosity Unltd, the organisation behind the 60th anniversary celebrations said: “As part of the Big Bristol Bus Boycott Takeover, a season of 60 events marking 60 years of the Bristol Bus Boycott, Curiosity UnLtd are delighted to have joined force with the Avon and Somerset Police to honour its legacy.

“In a year of many anniversaries, the boycott stands head and shoulders above them all. No other city in the world can say when Rosa Parkes sat down Bristol stood up and marched for equality or that on the day the city defeated the colour bar, Martin Luther King Jnr haddream. Building on this legacy, together with Avon and Somerset Police, we look forward to coming up with new and innovative ways to address and accelerate racial justice for all, for good.”



PH Brutus

Trainee PH Brutus was recruited in June 2023. The seven-year-old Irish draught horse, who is described as independent, gentle, friendly, and cheeky, stands at 17”2 hands high and is currently in training.

Once completed, he will then be able to carry out invaluable and varied duties including policing large-scale events such as the Bristol Balloon Festival and Glastonbury Festival, regular community reassurance and engagement patrols and operational support assignments, whether in locating vulnerable missing people, helping to track offenders or crime prevention work.

Some information about some of the Bristol Bus Boycott Pioneers:

Roy Hackett:

Along with Owen Henry, Audley Evans, Prince Brown, and Paul Stephenson, Roy Hackett formed an action group called the West Indian Development Council to counter the colour bar. Operated by the Bristol Omnibus Company and the Trade General Workers Union, the colour bar was an openly racist policy that discriminated against Black and Asian people becoming bus drivers or conductors. Roy co-founded the original St. Pauls Festival, sat on the Bristol Race Equality Council, and is one of the Seven Saints of St. Pauls. Also, he received an MBE and Freedom of the City.

Guy Bailey:

The Bristol Bus Boycott began when Guy Bailey applied for and was rejected for the role of a bus driver because of his skin colour. Having sparked the boycott, among his many achievements, Guy co-founded United Housing, the first Housing Association for Black people in the Southwest. He co-founded the Bristol West Indies Cricket Club, is an honorary Vice Chair of the Glos Cricket Club and is the recipient of an OBE and Freedom of the City.

Owen Henry:

Jamaican-born Owen Henry came to Bristol in 1956, braving Teddy Boys and slum housing to co-found the West Indian Development Council, which in 1963 spearheaded the Bristol Bus Boycott Campaign against racial discrimination. By 1967, he was a significant force behind the St. Paul’s Carnival. Owen became a member of the Voluntary Police Liaison Committee, which was set up to improve relations between the police and the community following the 1980 St. Pauls riot. He was also a member of the Bristol Racial Equality Council. Today, as one of the Seven Saints of St. Pauls, he has a mural on Ashley Road and was awarded Freedom of the City.

Audley Evans:

Of Jamaican descent, Audley Evans was a co-founding member of the West Indian Development Committee, the Commonwealth Coordinated Committee, and the Bristol West Indian Parents & Friends Association.

As an active civil rights activist, Audley successfully helped to coordinate the Bristol Bus Boycott. In 1967, he co-founded the St. Paul Festival, and shortly after this first festival, Audley and his family relocated to Florida. Today, he is among the Seven Saints of St. Paul and has been awarded Freedom of the City.

Barbara Dettering:

As a well-respected, loved, and active community member, Barbara Dettering has lived in Bristol since the 1960s. As an agent of change, she co-founded the St. Paul Festival and United Housing Association. Of Guyanese descent, Barbara is also one of the longest-serving members of the Bristol West Indian Parents & Friends Association. Like her fellow Saints of St. Pauls, Barbara does not limit her community engagement to one group or cause and plays a significant role in the Malcolm X Elders.

Raghbir & Gurcharan Singh:

On August 28 1963, the Bristol Bus Boycott defeated the colour bar; 3 weeks later, on September 17, Raghbir Singh, a Sikh, became Bristol’s first bus conductor of colour. A few days later, two Jamaican and two Pakistani men joined him. On his first day, he told the Western Daily Press he would wear a blue turban to work because it “goes with my uniform. If I wear a brown suit, I have on a brown turban”.

A year later, in 1964, at 18, Gurcharan Singh joined Bristol Omnibus. After three years, Gurcharan became one of only a few bus drivers of colour. He recalls being called George because his colleagues couldn’t pronounce his name.

Norman Samuels:

Following the success of the Bristol Bus Boycott, Norman Samuels is credited with becoming Bristol’s first Black bus conductor and driver. He joined shortly after Raghbir Singh and became the very first person of colour to become a bus conductor. And on the day that Norman passed his bus driving test, his son Vernon was born. Much like his father, Vernon went onto overcome barriers as an Olympic triple jumper in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.