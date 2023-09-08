Brothers jailed for breaking man’s jaw

Two brothers have been jailed after admitting breaking a man’s jaw in an assault.

Clinton Jackson, 28, of Eva Turner Close, Bristol, and Jamie Jackson, 21, of Pine Grove, Bristol, both admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

They were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today, Thursday 7 September, to prison terms of 22 months and 19 months respectively, after a 25 per cent reduction in recognition of their guilty pleas.

The 33-year-old victim was at The Whitchurch pub in Bristol with friends on Friday 3 December 2021. They were in the pub garden at about 11pm and when his friends left him to go back inside he was attacked by the brothers.

Clinton punched the unsuspecting victim from one side before putting him in a headlock and repeatedly punching his face. Jamie did the same before both men ran from the garden.

Victim impact both physical and emotional

The victim needed surgery to fit plates to his broken jaw and had to have teeth removed. He expects to need further dental treatment.

In an impact statement he said the assault had stopped him from socialising with his friends and left him feeling he needed to escape the area he grew up in.

He said: “I have flashbacks in the night which cause me to fight and kick out in my sleep … I am constantly on edge as this was an unprovoked assault so I am wary of everything. I cannot have my back to an open space … I have to see what is going on and monitor things and people.”

After the injury he couldn’t work for four months and he believes he will be unable to fully return to work in the building trade.

Officer in the case Andrew Smetham said: “This was a shocking and sustained two on one attack which has left the victim with permanent and irreversible injuries. I hope that the sentence handed down today will help him start to recover from the emotional impact of what happened and prevent the brothers from re-offending.”