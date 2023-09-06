Can you help us identify this man?

We are releasing an E-fit of someone officers would like to speak to as part of an ongoing assault investigation.

The victim of a grievous bodily harm assault in St Pauls on Tuesday 20 June has described the person as black, with short, black curly hair, with brown eyes and no facial hair.

He described him as being between 20-30 years old and of slim build.

Between 10.30pm and midnight, the victim was attacked in Riverside Park, in Peel Street,

He was taken to hospital after being attacked with a bladed article. He sustained cuts to his forearms and hands, for which he received surgery. He is now recovering well at home.

If you recognise the man in the E-fit or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.