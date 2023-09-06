Can you help us identify this man?
We are releasing an E-fit of someone officers would like to speak to as part of an ongoing assault investigation.
The victim of a grievous bodily harm assault in St Pauls on Tuesday 20 June has described the person as black, with short, black curly hair, with brown eyes and no facial hair.
He described him as being between 20-30 years old and of slim build.
Between 10.30pm and midnight, the victim was attacked in Riverside Park, in Peel Street,
He was taken to hospital after being attacked with a bladed article. He sustained cuts to his forearms and hands, for which he received surgery. He is now recovering well at home.
If you recognise the man in the E-fit or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223145017, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.