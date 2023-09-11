Can you help us identify this man?

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as part of their ongoing investigation into an assault in Downend.

The man is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with light brown hair and a full beard. He is shown wearing a dark navy jacket, light blue shirt, a white T-shirt, dark trousers and black and white shoes.

Officers believe the man can aid them in their enquiries into the incident which happened on Saturday 29 July.

At around 5pm, an unknown man entered a shop, in Downend Road, Downend.

The man assaulted a member of the public before leaving the scene.

Thankfully, the victim did not require hospital treatment but is shaken by what happened.

If you have any information, or recognise the man pictured, please call us.