CCTV appeal after robbery at petrol station store

A robbery was carried out at a petrol station store in Temple Cloud last week and an investigation to identify those responsible is ongoing.

We were called to the business, in Main Road, shortly before 9pm on Monday 18 September.

Two men were reported to have entered the store carrying weapons and made off with a quantity of cash in a grey Post Office bag. A third man we are told was stood outside the shop at the time. The trio then ran off on foot in the direction of Paulmont Rise, where we suspect they got into a vehicle and left the area.

Neither staff or the one customer in the store at the time were injured.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted and show three men we wish to talk to in connection with this incident. They are described as follows:

Male 1 – white and of slim or medium build. He is wearing a black Nike tracksuit top with white stripe and Nike logo on upper arms, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, with white stripe and Nike tick on left thigh, as well as black trainers, balaclava and gloves.

Male 2 – white, medium build, dark hair and sideburns. He is seen wearing a black North Face jacket, North Face hat, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Male 3 – white, slim or medium build, and wearing a dark cap, black Puma hoodie jumper, dark trousers, light blue trainers and black gloves.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Norman said: “In this robbery, people were threatened and we take that extremely seriously. Fortunately, nobody was physically harmed, but we have made sure those innocent people in the store at the time have access to any support services they feel they’d benefit from.

“The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the robbery and additional high-visibility patrols are being carried out.”

DS Norman added: “We appreciate the CCTV does not provide clear facial images, but hope someone may recognise one of these individuals, either by the clothing or by having seen them that same day.

“CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have already been started, but anyone who has not yet spoken to us and has footage showing these people, including possibly relevant dashcam, is asked to share it with us.”

Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223227804.