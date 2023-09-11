CCTV appeal after shop worker punched in Bristol

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a male we’d like to identify after a member of staff at a store in Bristol was assaulted.

The incident happened in Tesco, in Clare Street, at around 9.45pm on Sunday 28 May.

A male had been stopped after being suspected of shoplifting and was being escorted out the premises by a member of staff, when he became aggressive and punched him in the face, causing an injury.

Once outside, the man went onto kick the door several times, breaking it in the process, before running off.

The male in the image is described as being in his mid to late teens, and he was wearing a high-vis vest.

If you can help identify this person, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223124956.