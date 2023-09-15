CCTV appeal after theft from store in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in relation to a theft investigation.

Officers believe the man pictured has information which could aid their enquiries into an incident which happened on Wednesday 12 April.

At around 1.30pm, an unknown man walked behind the counter of a shop in High Street, Weston-super-Mare, and took money from the till.

One person, a man in his 30s, has been arrested as part of the investigation and released on bail.

If you recognise the man pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5223084442.