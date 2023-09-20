CCTV image released in ongoing hate crime investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to identify in connection with a hate crime investigation in Bristol.

A man in his twenties was subjected to verbal abuse, which included homophobic and transphobic language, before being pushed and then punched in the face, while at Turtle Bay in Cheltenham Road, Montpelier. The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday 29 July.

The victim suffered injuries, including to his face and body, which required treatment at hospital.

The man in the image is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties, about 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with medium-length brown hair which was shaved on the side and longer on the top. He was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Lawson said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault which, due to the language used by the offender, is being treated as a hate crime.

“This is a worrying incident and we’re ensuring the victim gets any support he may need.

“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have witnessed or even filmed the incident taking place.”

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223182231.