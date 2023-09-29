CCTV issued following burglary at opticians in Downend

We’re issuing a CCTV clip of a man we want to identify and speak to about a burglary at an opticians in Downend (moving clip below).

A man threw a rock at the bottom of a glass door to gain entry to the premises in Willow Shopping Centre, at around midnight on Monday 5 June.

A quantity of items were taken during the burglary, including iPads and sunglasses.

The man in the footage below is described as white, about 6ft, wearing a distinctive Chicago Bulls jacket, light coloured joggers and black trainers. He also had a mountain bike with him.