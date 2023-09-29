CCTV issued following burglary at opticians in Downend
We’re issuing a CCTV clip of a man we want to identify and speak to about a burglary at an opticians in Downend (moving clip below).
A man threw a rock at the bottom of a glass door to gain entry to the premises in Willow Shopping Centre, at around midnight on Monday 5 June.
A quantity of items were taken during the burglary, including iPads and sunglasses.
The man in the footage below is described as white, about 6ft, wearing a distinctive Chicago Bulls jacket, light coloured joggers and black trainers. He also had a mountain bike with him.
If you recognise the man in the footage, or the clothing, or have any other information which would help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223130939.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223130939, or complete our online appeals form.