CCTV released after burglary in Bristol city centre

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this person following a burglary in Bristol.

The man is white, of slim build, with black hair and is clean shaven. He is wearing a black jumper, blue joggers and grey trainers.

Officers believe the man in the clip has information which could aid our enquiries into the incident which occurred on Tuesday 15 August between 1-4am.

A BMX, bags and clothing were stolen from a property in Corn Street by an unknown offender.

If you can help us identify the person in the clip, or have any other information, please contact us.