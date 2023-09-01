CCTV released after man’s jaw broken in assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers are keen to speak with him in relation to their investigation into an assault in Weston-super-Mare on Monday 26 June.

They believe he will be able to provide information to aid their enquiries.

He is white, in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with medium-length blond hair. He is shown wearing a cream hoodie, with black jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

At around 10.30pm, an unknown man ran up behind another man in Alexandra Parade and punched him from behind.

The victim sustained a broken jaw which has had to have surgery. He is now at home recovering.

If you recognise the man pictured, or witnessed the incident and have any information, please contact us.