CCTV released in suspected high-value robbery appeal

We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men in connection with a suspected high value robbery.

Officers believe the two men photographed have information which could aid our investigation.

The first man is white, wearing a grey cap, black jogging bottoms, with white socks and black sliders. He is shown pushing a white bike and carrying a black rucksack on his back.

The second man is white, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms. He is shown carrying a large sports holdall across his back and wearing blue reflective sunglasses on his forehead.

On Sunday 23 July at around 11pm, two unknown males entered a communal hall in Temple Street, in Bristol, and stole several laptops, tablets and wallets.

One person, a man in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

If you can help us identify the two men pictured, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please call us.