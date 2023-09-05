Closure order granted for property in Yeovil linked to disorder and anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been successfully obtained from magistrates following issues of serious disorder and anti-social behaviour relating to a property in Yeovil.

The property, in Eastland Road, has now been boarded up after the three-month order was granted at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 30).

A serious incident of disorder linked to the property last month, which resulted in a significant policing response and four people being arrested, is still under investigation.

Sgt Dan Crawford, of the Yeovil Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Alongside our Anti-Social Behaviour team, we’ve worked closely with residents and the local housing association to tackle the issues of disorder and nuisance behaviour linked with this property, but the occupant chose not to engage in the process, or accept any offers of support, resulting in us obtaining the closure order. “The ongoing actions of the occupant and those attending the property were causing significant distress and misery in the local community. We’d like to thank those who supplied information which enabled us to build a compelling case, resulting in this successful outcome. This is a prime example of a Neighbourhood Policing team working in partnership with the community it serves to tackle a problem and achieve a positive outcome. “We’ll always take action and work with our partner agencies to ensure those who engage in anti-social or nuisance behaviour are dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

