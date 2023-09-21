County lines drug network dismantled as six convicted

Six people been sentenced after a county lines drug network was dismantled following a complex investigation.

During County Lines Intensification Week in October last year, five simultaneous warrants were carried out at properties in Bath and Keynsham.

Officers made arrests and seized quantities of heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value in excess of £38,000, as well as large knives and an estimated £15,000 in cash.

The investigation has now resulted in six people being sentenced, with the last defendant being jailed at a hearing on Tuesday (19 September).

The defendant sentenced yesterday was:

Courtney Tanner-Mulholland, 18, of Keynsham, sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, two counts of being in possession of criminal property and one count of dangerous driving.

Five others have also been sentenced in recent months, after admitting charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. They were:

Jamaal Newman, 19, of Hercules Way, Keynsham, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ detention centre.

Lubabalo Hale, 20, of no fixed address, who was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Oliver Lynes, 20, of Beckford Gardens, Bathwick, who was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a curfew, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity order.

Sylvia Bearman, 38, of Shaws Way, Twerton, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. She was also given a nine-month rehabilitation order requirement.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who was sentenced to a two-year detention order in a young offenders’ detention centre.

Newman, Hale and Lynes had also admitted an offence of being in possession of criminal property, while the 17-year-old admitted two counts of the same offence.