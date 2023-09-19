Did you witness assault on two men in Bristol?

Two men were seriously assaulted in Bristol in July and we are hoping there are still witnesses who can help us trace the man responsible.

The two victims were on their way home when a confrontation ensued with an unknown third man in the Stapleton Road area at about 3.15am on Sunday 16 July.

Both received stab wound injuries requiring medical treatment. One of them needed to go to hospital but has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a male with short black hair, about 6ft and was wearing a denim jacket pulled over his hair, light blue jeans and white Nike Air trainers. He’s said to have an Eastern European accent. He reportedly left the scene in the direction of Fishponds Road.

Anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223169772 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its website.