Dogs seized after reports of being dangerously out of control

Two dogs were seized from an address in Hengrove yesterday, Thursday 31 August, as part of an investigation into reports of dogs dangerously out of control.

The seized dogs are believed to be a Cane Corso and an XL American Bully. The householders told officers that a third dog had been put down since the complaints were made in June and July.

Sergeant 4522 Chris Downham said: “This action has been taken after members of the public reported issues to us, including being bitten while making deliveries.

“The aim is to ensure the welfare of the dogs and the safety of the public while we progress our investigation.

“Owning a dog is a big responsibility and owners must be aware of consequences should their dogs become out of control.”

The dogs will be assessed while in kennels and, should the owners be prosecuted and convicted, it will be for a court to decide whether they are suitable to be rehomed.