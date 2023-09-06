Driver injured in collision with a police car

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision which has closed the A4 Portway in Bristol.

The two-car collision happened at about 11.20am on Wednesday 6 September, at the traffic lights at the junction of Portway and Hung Road.

The driver, and sole occupant, of a grey Kia Stonic has gone to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing. Their next of kin are aware.

The other vehicle, an unmarked police Volvo XC90, was responding to an emergency. One of the officers has gone to hospital for assessment to injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The second officer received medical attention at the scene.

The collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Portway is closed inbound from the M5 junction 18 to Park Road. One lane has opened outbound. The closure is expected to remain in place for some time and motorists are urged to seek other routes.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam or other footage we’d like to hear from you.