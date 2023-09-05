E-fit released following attempted break-in at Bristol home

We’re releasing an E-fit of a man we want to identify in connection with an attempted aggravated burglary incident.

At around 10.40am on Sunday 28 May, two unknown men broke into a flat in A370 York Road, Bristol, while in possession of a screwdriver and threatened the homeowners before leaving.

The offender is described as white, of slim build and average height. He wore a white jacket with the hood up.

The victims sustained no injuries but were understandably shaken.