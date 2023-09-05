E-fit released following attempted break-in at Bristol home
We’re releasing an E-fit of a man we want to identify in connection with an attempted aggravated burglary incident.
At around 10.40am on Sunday 28 May, two unknown men broke into a flat in A370 York Road, Bristol, while in possession of a screwdriver and threatened the homeowners before leaving.
The offender is described as white, of slim build and average height. He wore a white jacket with the hood up.
The victims sustained no injuries but were understandably shaken.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223124459, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.