We’ve concluded our enquiries following the death of a man found in the River Avon near Green Park Road, Bath, at about 8.45am on Tuesday 22 August.

The death of the 59-year-old from Wiltshire is not being treated as suspicious and is now a matter for the coroner. His family have been contacted and our thoughts are with them.

We’d like to thank everyone who contacted us with information following our earlier appeal to establish what happened.