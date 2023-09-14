Image released after man physically and sexually assaulted in Taunton

We’re releasing an image of a man we want to identify as part of an investigation into a sexual assault.

A man in his twenties was sexually assaulted by another man while at a concert in Vivary Park, Taunton, on the evening of Thursday 24 August.

Following this assault, the victim challenged the suspect, resulting in him being punched in the face several times. He suffered facial injuries as a result.

The offender is described as white, of medium build, in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 9ins, with black hair which was thinning at the back, and he was wearing a blue or grey hooded top.

Enquiries are ongoing and we’ve taken witness statements and are reviewing photographic evidence. We’re also ensuring the victim has any support he may need.