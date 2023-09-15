Man admits riding stolen motorbike

A 20-year-old man is awaiting sentence after admitting taking a motorcycle without consent and riding it without insurance in Bristol.

The blue and black Yamaha MTO3 had been stolen from Cabot Circus on Saturday 29 July.

Officers found it in Chakeshill Drive, Southmead, on Wednesday 23 August and it has since been returned to its owner.

An investigation found evidence of the vehicle being ridden in Glencoyne Square, Southmead, earlier that Wednesday and enabled us to identify the rider.

Harvey Mitchell, of Hawkins Crescent, Bradley Stoke, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 September, after being arrested and charged on Wednesday 13 September.

He is due for sentence at the same court on Thursday 26 October and was released on court bail until that hearing.

We’ve set up a specific operation to tackle a recent troubling rise in motorcycle theft and associated anti-social motorbike use.

We are targeting hotspots and offenders with a range of tactics including our drone unit and the National Police Air Service helicopter.