A 63-year-old man has appeared in court following an incident in relation to a hunt last year.

Steven Paul, of Church Lane, Yeovil, appeared in Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 September after being charged with one count of assault.

The charges relate to an incident which took place on Thursday 3 November in Limington, near Yeovil.

Paul will next appear in court on Thursday 5 October.