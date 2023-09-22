Man arrested after assault on woman in Frome

A woman was assaulted by a man in Frome earlier this month – did you witness what happened?

The incident was reported to police by a member of the public at about 5.30pm on Sunday 3 September.

The man and woman were seen to be arguing in the Wallbridge and Portway area, when the former is said to have grabbed the victim and dragged her up the street. She had a pushchair with her at the time of the incident.

A 25-year-old man was arrested that same day on suspicion of assault by beating. He’s been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are completed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5223213705.